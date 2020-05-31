The fusion of Māori and conservation is what Tauranga's Robert McGowan has been living and breathing for many years.

McGowan's service to the community in these areas has been acknowledged in the Queen's Birthday Honours with the Queen's Service Medal (QSM).

McGowan has been involved with Ngā Whenua Rahui since 2006, a contestable ministerial fund established in 1991 to provide funding for the protection of indigenous ecosystems on Māori land.

He said most biodiversity on private land in the North Island was owned by Māori, and Ngā Whenua Rahui was an important thing happening in terms of looking after what New Zealand had.

McGowan said his main role was helping landowners look at protecting this biodiversity and in it, he had met so many wonderful people.

"People don't realise just how much of a massive effort Māori are making to look after birds and plants. It's been my pleasure to meet so many people who are really passionate."

McGowan is one of the foremost authorities on rongoā Māori (traditional Māori medicine) and has helped to restore the practice in New Zealand over the past 25 years.

He said most people these days lived in cities and a lot of knowledge was being lost around this traditional medicine.

Since about 1990 he has travelled around New Zealand and held courses to help people retain that knowledge.

"That's probably been the most important thing I've done."

McGowan is a co-initiator and trustee of Tane's Tree Trust, a non-profit charitable trust established in 2000 that encourages landowners to sustainably plant and manage indigenous trees for multiple uses.

He was the founding chairman of the Kaimai-Mamaku Catchments Forum from 2006 to 2018 and was involved in ensuring that the Tauranga Harbour and Waihou Catchments were managed sustainably.

"The best way to look after the landscape is the people that live there make it their responsibility, and that's what the forum is about."

He has been a long-time member of the Bay of Plenty Conservation Board and is a past chairman.

McGowan said there was a lot of hard work involved with these but he enjoyed being part of things that were really happening.

"It has all been about linking people to the natural world, and I'm happy to be part of it."

He runs a small nursery to support the local Waitao Landcare Group. In 2018, McGowan was awarded the Loder Cup for 25 years of contribution to investigating, promoting, retaining and cherishing New Zealand's indigenous flora.

McGowan is still working for Ngā Whenua Rahui and teaching rongoā Māori across the country.

One of his recent projects is Tiwaiwaka: Healing the mauri of the whenua, a book based on traditional Māori medicine.

He said our first responsibility was the care of the Earth because Papatuanuku was the mother, and to make sure the next generations followed up with a beautiful world like we had.

"The book is a nice way of encouraging people to do things differently."

Although feeling a bit bashful about being given the QSM and preferring to get on quietly with things, he said it was nice to be acknowledged.

"I think of all the wonderful people I know that never got that sort of recognition."