More than 650 Tauranga houses lost power overnight after a car struck a power pole in the Bellevue area.

The crash happened just after midnight on the corner of Oriana Cres and Sherwood St in Bellevue.

Powerco reported that power was lost from 655 homes at 12.07am as a result of the crash and did not expect a full restoration until 4pm today.

Fire crews, ambulance and police were all at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement

More to come.