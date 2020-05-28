Tauranga's hanging baskets and tropical display house have been saved, for now.

Tauranga City Council has tonight debated at length the merits and costs behind 11 items listed on a proposed cull list of things that the council could potentially afford to lose.

The council's executive recommended a package of proposed cuts - also covering staffing and capital costs - that would bring the average rates rise down to 4.9 per cent from the previous drafted 7.6 per cent.

Staff also recommended putting parking machines at boat ramps - at a cost of $50,000-$100,000 - in the hope of collecting an extra $100,000 in revenue next year, and $400,000 a year thereafter.

There would be community consultation on tonight's decisions.

Of those listed, the proposed removal of the $61,000 to fund the tropical display house in Robbins Park and the $89,000 budget for hanging flower baskets in the city centre was opposed by most councillors.

Councillors Kelvin Clout and Jako Abrie were the only two to vote in favour of keeping the items on the cull list, which is yet to be consulted on with the community. That is expected to happen within in the next few weeks.

Councillor John Robson said the hanging baskets had a lot of support in Tauranga.

"If we did remove the hanging baskets, I think the community would replace them with hanging councillors."

Mayor Tenby Powell said he was in favour of retaining the baskets.

"We are getting to the point of stripping the city bare of all of its beauty and I think there are limits.

Steve Morris was first to speak of his support, saying "this is for you Catherine Stewart.

Former councillor Catherine Stewart, who stepped down last term, has long been a strong supporter of the baskets.

However, Clout said he felt $89,000 for the baskets seemed to be a huge expense. He shared the same sentiment regarding the tropical house, which he suggested a volunteer group could potentialy be interested in taking over.

"I support removing it. We've put this decision off about three years ago and yes, we did get an army of supporters coming in. I'd be interested to see whaether the level of support was as vigorous as it was then."

Abrie said: "If we are serious about trying to reduce rates, all these small things add up."

Councillors spoke at length about seeking feedback from the community.

Councillor Tina Salisbury said items such as the hanging baskets and tropical display house were there for the community, so it was important to include it.

The Tropical Display House in Robbins Park. Photo / File

Other items on the list include the proposed closure of Our Place and the boat ramps parking charges.

At time of writing, councillors were still discussing the proposed resolutions.

Meanwhile, Catherine Stewart told the Bay of Plenty Times over the phone she was absolutely delighted and thrilled for her community at the outcome of todays meeting.

"This time with the CBD, after Covid-19, and with so many vacant offices, colour is needed more than ever down there.

"In the bigger scheme of the budget, this is rats and mices budget. Flowers are something that give a lot of joy to many people."

Stewart believed it was a win for nature as councilors also decided to keep the Tropical Flower House in Robbins Park - something that Stewart said was part of Tauranga's History.

"That has been there for a long time and is part of our DNA really. It is a tranquil place where you can go and appreciate beauty.

"If ever there was a time to need nature and appreciate flowers it is now."

- Additional reporting Leah Tebbutt