More Air New Zealand planes will fly into Tauranga Airport just in time for Queen's Birthday weekend.

The national carrier will operate additional flights on its Wellington to Tauranga and Christchurch to Tauranga routes for the long weekend.

Between today and Tuesday, Air New Zealand will operate four extra return services between Wellington and Tauranga, and one additional return service between Christchurch and Tauranga.

Air New Zealand's Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore said they were encouraged by Kiwis' enthusiasm to explore their backyard and fly to Tauranga.

"We're proud to support the Bay of Plenty's tourism economy through additional flights for Queen's Birthday weekend."

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne said many tourism operators regarded Queen's Birthday weekend as the "last hurrah" for domestic tourism before the next long weekend – Labour Day – on October 26.

"I'm thrilled that Air New Zealand is throwing its support behind the Coastal Bay of Plenty's tourism industry. Safely increasing our connectivity is going to undeniably accelerate our region's economic restart," she said.

Air New Zealand is also increasing the number of services into and out of Tauranga in response to increasing demand and ability to travel throughout the country.

The Tauranga to Auckland route will see an increase to 32 return services per week, and the Tauranga to Wellington route will increase to 19 return services per week from Monday, June 1.

Air New Zealand will also resume its daily Tauranga to Christchurch return service from the same date.

"We have a strong relationship with Air New Zealand and Tauranga Airport and have run several successful campaigns together to grow the region's economy for the benefit of our community," Dunne said.

"We're committed to this partnership."

Tauranga Airport Chief Executive Officer Ray Dumble said he was delighted to see more of the national carrier's planes take to the skies bringing more Kiwis to Tauranga.

From June 8, the airline will also offer a "start-up" service for the Tauranga to Auckland route, enabling same-day return flights for business travellers. The flight will depart Tauranga at 7am and return from Auckland at 6.15pm.