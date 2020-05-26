Monday May 18

A Waihi man was arrested for burglary after a tip-off. Police had been looking for him at the time and stopped him in Smith St. The burglary was within the past week at Snell Cres. He is now in custody.

Tuesday May 19

A Waihi woman was arrested for assault at a Moresby Ave address after allegedly punching another woman and spitting on her. She will be appearing in court soon.

A man previously trespassed from New World Waihi for shoplifting entered the store wearing a disguise. Unfortunately for him an eagle-eyed staff member caught him out. He got a new trespass notice and a warning.

Four poachers were caught out by the rising tide at Hauturu, also known as Clark Island, Whangamata. They were caught with undersized paua after they got into difficulty trying to walk back along rocks to the mainland when the tide came in. They became aggressive when confronted by locals. Ministry for Primary Industries officers are following up with the poachers.

Wednesday May 20

A Te Aroha woman was arrested at Paeroa and charged with assault, threatening to kill and driving while disqualified in relation to a historic family harm incident.

Thursday May 21

Police issued seven infringement notices to vehicles speeding through the temporary reduced speed zones at SH2 Waihi where the road workers are operating. Police get multiple calls daily from the road workers complaining that they're being endangered by speeding motorists.

Friday May 22

A Waihi man discovered an air rifle pellet in the door of his motor vehicle at Kenny St.

A Waikino woman who got lost walking home from Waikino Tavern was found whe police heard her calling for help from a bush at Banks Lane. She took a wrong a turn. Alcohol was a contributing factor. She was brought home.

Saturday May 23

A concerned member of the public called police about a suspicious vehicle at Mataura Rd. Police tracked down the driver who was visiting a woman at a neighbouring street. He had parked and used the adjoining walkway between the streets. Although nothing sinister was afoot, police are glad to have received the call so it could be checked out.

A Paeroa man was arrested for assaulting a police officer at Aorangi Rd. The man is currently on bail for serious charges with a curfew. When the officer went to the address, the man became violent and spat on him. He was placed in custody and will face an additional charge.

Sunday May 24

A car driving too fast for the conditions lost control on a corner on Athenree Rd. No one was injured.

Crime Prevention Advice

Protect your street and keep an eye on your neighbour's property. Again last week there were reports of suspicious people on private property as well as lurking on the street in vehicles. An elderly person was repeatedly harassed by youths knocking on her door then running off. If you see something suspicious report it to police 111 at the time it is happening so police can respond. Police recently arrested two burglars thanks to prompt phone calls from concerned members of the public.

Road Policing Message

The roads are slippery after prolonged dry weather followed by rain so drive to the conditions and slow down. There were a few crashes in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty over the weekend because of heavy rain over the weekend and motorists failing to adjust their speed.

Police contacts

Report crime online at 105.police.govt.nz - If it's already happened call 105. If it's happening now call 111. For traffic matters call *555 (mobile phone only). To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. All police station public counters are open business hours and police staff are working 24/7 as always.