COMMENT:

Zero.

It's a number we've come to rejoice in over the past few weeks.

"Zero new cases of Covid-19 reported."

"No new deaths."

TO READ THE HERALD'S FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE CLICK HERE


It's a number that we all hope to hear from Dr

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.