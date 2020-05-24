Two men are facing firearm charges after an incident in Matapihi.
A police spokeswoman said a 37-year-old man and 18-year-old man are both due to appear in Tauranga District Court today, both charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Armed police were seen in the Bayfair Estate area of Matapihi yesterday afternoon.
Police were armed as a precaution, the spokeswoman said.
Advertisement
A resident told the Bay of Plenty Times said people were told by police to go inside their homes and shut the doors.