Two men are facing firearm charges after an incident in Matapihi.

A police spokeswoman said a 37-year-old man and 18-year-old man are both due to appear in Tauranga District Court today, both charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Armed police were seen in the Bayfair Estate area of Matapihi yesterday afternoon.

Police were armed as a precaution, the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

A resident told the Bay of Plenty Times said people were told by police to go inside their homes and shut the doors.