A Tauranga Lotto player is $333,333 richer after last night's live Lotto draw.

Three tickets that won $333,333 were sold on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one player from Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million.

Strike Four was also won by a player from Dunedin, who took home $300,000.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Pak'n'Save Dunedin.

At alert level 2, all of Lotto's retail stores reopened, with extra health and safety measures in place.

The claim period for winning paper tickets that expired during the lockdown has also been extended.

This applies to Lotto/Powerball, Strike, Keno, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi tickets bought in retail stores, that expired between March 26, and May 13.

Players have until June 4 to claim the prizes.