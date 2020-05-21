People with Covid-19 symptoms will be able to go to their general practitioner for testing from Monday in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area.

The Community-Based Assessment Centres (CBACs) in Kawerau and Ōpōtiki will close on Thursday, May 28.

Katikati, Tauranga and Whakatāne CBACs will remain open until Saturday, May 30.

BOPDHB community-based health lead Dr Joe Bourne says the numbers of people presenting to CBACs has reduced considerably during the past few weeks.

Staff assess visitors at a Community-Based Assessment Centre in New Zealand. Photo / File

There have been no active Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty during this time.

He said GPs would be supported with "testing set up, testing processes, PPE ordering and case definition changes to ensure the health and welfare of both patients and staff is maintained".

Bourne said the DHB would scale up CBACs again if case numbers rose again in the region.

Mobile assessment centres, including kaupapa Māori units – Pahi Tahi and Te Puna Ora o Mataatua who service rural and vulnerable communities - are continuing into early June.

BOPDHB community-based health lead Dr Joe Bourne. Photo / File

"We will be working alongside iwi and community providers to determine what these may look like moving forward," Bourne said.

People with any of the following symptoms should phone their GP in the first instance and you will be advised whether it is appropriate to go into the practice to be assessed and tested:

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

• Sore Throat

• Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever.

BOP and Lakes DHBs have created a new website to help address any Covid-19 questions.

The website has the latest health updates relating to Covid-19, plus answers to frequently asked questions.

Enquiries to the BOP Covid-19 response team can be emailed to the bopcovid19@bopdhb.govt.nz address.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website