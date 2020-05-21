A ute towing a trailer has rolled multiple times ending up in a ditch in Whakamarama near Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said the ute jack knifed and rolled on State Highway 2 near Plummers Pt Rd.

"The road was closed while the ute and trailer was moved the right way up. The road should be reopened shortly,"she said.

UPDATE 10:20AM

This crash cleared from lanes. Traffic is moving normally in the area again. ^TPhttps://t.co/iUAzYeS9So — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) May 21, 2020

A St John spokesman said one ambulance went to the scene and took one man to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police and fire services are on the scene and traffic management is on the way.

NZ Transport Agency have advised that delays in the area are likely and a road closure is possible.

More to come.