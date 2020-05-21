Tauranga took home top spots at the Success Realty awards last night.

Success Realty operates Bayleys in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Taranaki and the annual awards acknowledged and celebrated the top-performing individuals and offices for the 2019/2020 financial year.

The Bayleys Mount Maunganui office were the recipients of the top salesperson, residential salesperson, greatest individual growth year, and the top office award.

Bayleys Tauranga's won the commercial salesperson and property management excellence awards.

This year it was a different awards evening as the group was unable to gather together for the usual big event.

While the ceremony was done in an online webinar, it was still an opportunity to share stories of success and celebrate outstanding performance.

The combination of independent sales teams, with a total staff in excess of 180 people from over eight offices made for a great number of achievements celebrated.

Realty Group chief executive Heath Young said it was the people that made the company great and the awards acknowledge the performances by individuals and teams.

"Proving that Bayleys truly live by our mantra - Altogether Better."

Bayleys Mt Maunganui's Kay Ganley won the top salesperson of the year overall award ad well as the residential salesperson of the year.

The greatest individual growth year was awarded to her colleague Richard Wright.

Their office, Bayleys Mt Maunganui, also took home the top office award.

Bayleys Tauranga's Brendon Bradley won commercial salesperson of the year while his colleague won the property management excellence award.

Bayleys Waikato's Mike Fraser-Jones won country salesperson of the year and

Rookie of the Year was taken out by Sarah Adams of Bayleys Hamilton.

The Marketing Campaign of The Year was awarded to Jordan Metcalfe and Rebecca Bruce from Bayleys Hamilton Commercial.

Success Realty congratulated the winners and wished the teams continued success for the coming financial year.