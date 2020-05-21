As children return to the classroom this week, Pyes Pa School is celebrating the completion of its new parking facility designed to make drop-offs and pick-ups safer.

The $805,000 facility was co-funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Ministry of Education.

It includes a dedicated bus stop, a drop-off and pick-up zone, a turn-around facility, visitor parking and time-restricted parking.

A pedestrian crossing, safety barriers, new footpaths and widening of the road shoulder also made up the project.

Pyes Pa School's new and improved drop-off and pick-up zone. Photo / Supplied

Pyes Pa School principal Blakek Carlin said the new improvements were absolutely essential.

The playground had previously been moved to the back of the school as a safety measure and these new improvements meant pupils were safe before, during and after school.

Board chair Matt Jackson said the facility is a welcome improvement for the school and the wider Pyes Pa community.

"For quite some years the traffic on Pyes Pa Rd between Rotorua and Tauranga has continued to increase, with this has come an increased safety risk for our pick-up and drop-off times.

"We've seen an increase in accidents in front of the school during the last two years, which has been very concerning."

The school has been working with the transport agency and the MOE to find a solution for the increased safety risk.

"It's fantastic to see the project in action this week. Our students are now able to be picked up and dropped off safely within the school grounds."

Waka Kotahi acting portfolio delivery manager Jo Wilton said improving safety outside schools was a priority.

"The new parking facility provides a much safer environment not only for the school community but for all road users who travel this road.

"Combined with the temporary speed limit signs installed outside the school in 2013, this upgrade will make a huge difference to the safety of Pyes Pa School students."

Head of the Ministry's Education infrastructure service Kim Shannon said she was delighted they were able to successfully work together and deliver the new facility.