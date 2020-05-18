

It was a feeling of excitement difficult to describe but one that was felt across Tauranga schools as school gates opened for the first time since lockdown.

All early learning centres and schools physically opened today while distance learning will still be available for those unable to attend.

Greenpark School's Ella Robinson, 11, was nervous heading into her first day back but that all melted away when she saw her friends and teachers again.

She joined 87 per cent of children returning to the school today.

Her day was filled with games, art projects and catching up with friends she had not seen since before the lockdown, all comparing their home-bound adventures.

As well as seeing more friendly faces, Ella said being at school would be a lot easier and any questions she may have could be asked and answered in person instead of going through an email.

Principal Gareth Scholes said the day was successful. He was impressed with the 87 per cent turn out - 5 per cent of parents opted to keep their children home, 3 per cent were sick and 5 per cent would be chased up.

Those who chose to stay home would continue to be taught digitally for now.

While the school would implement more digital learning in the future, Scholes said they would work to find a balance.

"For now we'll probably step away from computers a bit, make sure the kids are happy, excited to be back to school and connecting with each other face-to-face."

Greenpark School students like Ella Robinson, 11, are happy to be back at school. Photo / George Novak

He said parents were just as excited kids were back at school as they were now all able to get back into a routine.

"Kids are excited to be back, they've been on the go since this morning."

Tahatai Coast School principal Matt Skilton struggled to find the words of the atmosphere of the school but it was an overarching good feeling.

"It's so cool to see teachers teaching and see kids smiling, enjoying being back."

Skilton knew the 800 pupils were excited to be around their friends and teachers again but he was still pleasantly surprised 99 per cent of the school roll showed up today.

There was less anxiety than pre-lockdown, which Skilton said was down to the nationwide response to the pandemic.

The school felt there were good systems in place and Skilton said support and planning from the Ministry of Education had helped with transition back to opening.

The school has implemented staggered breaks and controls around parents entering the school as they found their feet in the new normal.

Tauranga Boys' College had a vibrancy about it, principal Robert Mangan said.

Mangan was pleasantly surprised with the 90 per cent who came to school and all but three teachers.

"There's a real hum and vibrancy around the place."

He said the boys had missed their mates.

Teachers will be taking a flexible and accommodating approach to NCEA, he said. Assessments due throughout the term have been pushed back to the end of the term to help ease anxiety.

Mangan said the announcement that the NZQA end-of-year exams will start 10 days later than planned would be a huge help with managing stress.

Any educational facilities connected to a confirmed or probable case of Covid-19 must close on an individual or group basis to allow contact tracing. It would then potentially close for a further 14 days.