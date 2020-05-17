All libraries will re-open on Wednesday with new health and safety measures in place to protect visitors and staff from Covid-19.

Tauranga City Council General Manager for Community Services Gareth Wallis said although staff were excited to reopen their doors, they were playing it safe.

"Covid-19 is still out there, so keeping our community and staff safe is still our number one priority. To combat the spread, we have implemented contact tracing, physical distancing measures, and the libraries will also be thoroughly cleaned three times a day.

"Staff will also be sanitising equipment on a regular basis," Wallis said.

"Unfortunately, some toys and furniture will also be removed and there will be no public computers, printing or photocopying for the first two weeks."

The Research Collections and Nga Wahi Rangihau on first floor of Tauranga Library will also remain closed.

Wallis also reassured people that there would be no overdue charges for items due during the lockdown.

"74,000 items were out at the time of lockdown and although these can now be returned, there's no rush. To avoid people returning all their books at once, we have extended the due date to June 30, 2020."

So they don't have to browse the library, members can pre-order items by placing them on hold through the library's online catalogue, or by calling staff on 07 577 7177

Opening hours will be (7 days) 9:30am to 3:30pm for the first two weeks, and normal hours will resume on Thursday June 4.