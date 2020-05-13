Along with a host of much-missed shops and services, the tracks up and around Mauao will open today after a nearly two-month closure in the fight to stop the spread of Covid-19.

But it's not yet business as usual, with stringent distancing and sanitation protocols still required.

Mauao's tracks reopened today after a 5am blessing at the base to lift the rahui.

MAUAO IS OPEN ❗️ Mōrena everyone This morning at 0500 a Karakia (prayer) was held at the base of Mauao to lift the... Posted by Tenby Powell - Mayor of Tauranga on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Tauranga City Council has labelled Mauao a "Covid-19 high-risk area" due to the number of visitors, social distancing difficulties and inability to contract trace users.

Advertisement

The council warned people should keep away from others (ideally 2m), give way on narrow sections, and avoid both passing others and stopping mid-track to chat.

The Matapihi Rail Bridge has also reopened with a similar warning.

The city's 107 public playgrounds will also open today, after a deep clean, along with council service centres. Transfer stations will resume all services.

On-street parking is free for two weeks with CBD workers encouraged to support businesses by keeping them free for shoppers. Off-street parking such as parking buildings are free for the first two hours only.

Businesses in Tauranga's mainstreet areas - the CBD, Greerton and Mount Maunganui - have banded together to launch a buy local campaign this week, encouraging people to back local retailers, many of which will open their doors today for the first time nearly two months.

Malls are also expected to be busy, with Tauranga Crossing, Bayfair and Papamoa Plaza all confirming they will open today.

Boat ramps may also see queues, with boaties able to head out on the water again.

A temporary ban on vehicles on all beaches in the western Bay of Plenty will be also be lifted, with usual council bylaws applying.

Advertisement

Baywave and Mount Hot Pools will open tomorrow, followed by libraries next week, schools and early childhood centres from Monday and bars from Thursday.

Picnic tables, public BBQs and drinking fountains remain off-limits in level 2.

Play it safe: Level 2 golden rules

- COVID-19 is still out there. Play it safe.

- Keep your distance from other people in public.

- If you're sick, stay home. Don't go to work or school. Don't socialise.

- If you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline and get advice about being tested.

- Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands.

- Sneeze and cough into your elbow, regularly disinfect surfaces.

- If you have been told to self-isolate you must do so immediately.

- Keep track of where you've been and who you've seen.

- More to come

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

