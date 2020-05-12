When Liv Muru thinks about future-proofing New Zealand, it comes, in part, in the form of being mindful of your own impact on the environment.

Because of this, she would love to see more investment in waste management and permaculture when the Government announces its Budget 2020 tomorrow. In doing so Muru believes there is potential to not only protect the environment but also create more jobs, educate people on being more self-sufficient and in turn help alleviate hunger.

In the home she shares with her partner Caleb Oakes and their son Nīkau Muru-Oakes, being mindful of their impact on the environment plays an important role.

Before the lockdown, a visit to the recycling centre was a weekly occurrence but since New Zealand went into lockdown in March they have been stockpiling all of their recyclable waste into containers and boxes. However, as a country that exports recyclables she is concerned what she uses will end up being shipped off to another country.

Investing in domestic recycling could mean building the capacity of processing materials in New Zealand, focusing on processing recycling and waste in New Zealand rather than exporting it, she said.

Muru said reducing the country's waste, would also minimise the country's impact on the environment globally and protecting the environment for her son's future and future generations.

She believed there were many benefits that would come from better processing, including employment opportunities and education.

"Knowing where your products and things you don't use are going should just be a part of normal life. As you grow up you should know where things come from and where things are going," Muru said.

Liv Muru and her son Nīkau Muru-Oakes. She would like to see more money put into recycling and permaculture when the Government announced their Budget 2020 tomorrow. Photo / George Novak

Permaculture was another area Muru would like to see more government investment in this year.

As New Zealand went into lockdown Muru noticed a shift change when it came to people's buying habits - people were panic buying food items and also stocking up on seedlings from garden centres.

"It was like people were starting to believe in permaculture. It was a positive sign."

However, creating more community gardens and having government input would allow them to flourish and could improve overall health.

And while Muru believes it is important for the schooling system to include environmental education, it was important for education in the home.

Muru is also a te reo advocate, who describes herself as "constantly learning" her language. While she would love to see te reo become compulsory in schools sooner rather than later, she understands roles need to be able to be filled before that can happen.

Muru runs a natural, holistic-based massage and health service called Pia Mirimiri, and hasn't been able to return to work until level two and her partner, who works in construction has been able to work since level 3. She is still working through processes to operate but says her main point of contact for clients will be through her Facebook page Pia Mirimiri Massage Tauranga.