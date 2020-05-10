The woman who died after her car crashed into a horse near Edgecumbe on Saturday has been named.

She was 59-year-old Elizabeth Edwards from Edgecumbe.

Police received a report of the crash on Te Teko Rd about 11.20pm.

Edwards' car had struck a horse, police said in a statement. The driver - the sole occupant of the car - died at the scene. The horse was also killed in the crash, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Police are yet to identify who the owner of the horse is.

Police extended their sympathies to her family and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the crash or had any information about the ownership of the horse to contact police.

If you have any information that can assist with investigation please call police on 105.