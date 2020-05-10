A $300,000 fund to help Western Bay of Plenty groups providing assistance to the community through the Covid-19 pandemic is open for applications.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council's Community Resilience Fund was launched in an effort to help local groups needing additional funding for their projects in the wake of the global pandemic.

These groups include registered charities, non-governmental organisations (NGO), incorporated societies or community groups.

The one-off $300,000 fund is one of the support packages within the council's Economic Recovery Plan to assist the local economy and provide relief in the medium and long term.

The fund is a consolidation of the council's two annual community funding pools; the Community Matching Fund and the Facilities in the Community Fund.

It is anticipated both funds will resume in 2021.

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber said the council recognised the importance of providing swift relief and this initiative will enable funding to be distributed where the community need is the greatest.

The Western Bay of Plenty economic recovery plan. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty Council

Webber said the ongoing impact of Covid-19 would leave some community organisations and local initiatives facing an uncertain future.

"There is no doubt that Covid-19 will make it hard for our communities to achieve their aspirations. This fund offers financial help for organisations to develop, enhance and improve community wellbeing."

Priority for groups seeking a slice of the $300,000 will be for applications of up to $10,000 and can show the negative impact the crisis has had on them.

Applications for more than $10,000 will be considered but may require more supporting information.

Grants allocated from the fund will be one-off.

Applicants must be a registered charity, NGO, an incorporated society or a community group that intends to provide assistance to the community.

The council will consider reimbursing costs to applicants that have already provided, essential community-led services to support local resilience and community wellbeing.

This will be on the same basis as other applications.

Successful applicants will be required at the end of their project/initiative to provide the council with a report on how the funds were used.

For application forms and detailed information on the Community Resilience Fund visit Western Bay of Plenty website.