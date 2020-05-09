Opportunities for redeployed workers from a range of sectors are available in biosecurity and conservation projects in the Bay of Plenty in an effort to get regional economies moving.

The initial set of projects announced today would provide up to 160 redeployed workers with jobs in 55 biosecurity and conservation projects in Northland, East Coast, Hawke's Bay and Canterbury.

This is part of the Government's $100 million redeployment support package which was announced in March and will tackle the invasive weed, wilding pines.

Opportunities for similar projects exist in the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, and Central North Island, with projects also being scouted in Marlborough, Otago and Canterbury.

Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor

Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage made the announcement today and said it was to get the regional economy moving again and provide work for three to six months, beginning over the next two to three weeks.

O'Connor said linking up people and jobs as the economy was rebuilt was vital.

"This is work that needs to be done and what we've done is accelerate projects which also saves money as the cost of removing wilding pines rises by 30 per cent each year.

"Forestry workers were among the first to feel the economic impact of Covid-19. Their skills translate well to what's needed for wilding pine pest management, ranging from pulling young trees by hand, skilled chainsaw operation, to operating heavy machinery.

"We also see opportunities to support people affected in other sectors such as tourism and aviation," O'Connor said.

The Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage said in addition to the valuable wilding pine control work there were also plans to redeploy workers into new conservation jobs.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage.

These would include track maintenance, planting, and pest and weed control, to give native plants, birds, and wildlife a chance to thrive.

"The Government is committed to looking after people, their jobs and the land, waterways, and oceans we depend on.

The Department of Conservation was working with councils, iwi and community organisations to identify opportunities to ramp up conservation jobs to help communities recover from Covid-19 while giving nature a helping hand, Sage said.

"Redeployment brings the opportunity to develop new skills, and with on-the-job training, online certifications can be earned relatively quickly. Retraining will be a key part of the country's economic recovery," Sage said.

