Two fire crews attended a garage fire in Ōmokoroa this morning, which destroyed a car.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters from Ōmokoroa and Greerton fire stations attended the blaze in Vivian Drive after a 111 call at 5.56am.

The spokesman said the garage was well-involved when the fire crews arrived on the scene and the fire was extinguished by 7.30am.

Ōmokoroa deputy fire chief Simon Priest said the fire was in the basement garage of a two-storey residential home.

Because the garage had concrete walls, there was only smoke and water damage to the structure, but a car inside was extensively damaged in the blaze, he said.

Priest said a fire safety officer was called to the scene to help investigate the cause of the fire which was not being treated as suspicious.