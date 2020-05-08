In response to Kerry Bowden (Letters, May 8) credit must go where credit is due.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her team have accomplished in New Zealand what so few other countries have achieved - namely eliminating the Covid-19 virus.

With such prompt actions our everyday life, businesses and the economy can now resume with importantly a healthy workforce.

Health and wealth should go hand in hand, and one should not be at the expense of the other.

In stark contrast, US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order forcing infected and sick workers to return to work in the meat processing industry, despite increasing worker deaths.

Recently, Ardern has received many international plaudits for her leadership skills throughout the crisis in New Zealand.

We should be proud of her actions.

Meg Butler

Tauranga



Rates reality check

Regarding the position being taken by the Papamoa Residents and Ratepayers Association ( News, May 8 ), it is in my view sad to see a new generation of Tauranga residents taking up the decades-old ''raise rates over my dead body'' position.

I'm hoping that the point made in the Bay of Plenty Times that the Bayfair underpass would not have happened if it wasn't for the city council being able and willing to put $2 million toward it will help ratepayers face reality.

The Mount Maunganui-Pāpāmoa end of the district has all the roading improvements committed, paid for or completed including the Eastern Link.

There is much that needs to be done to improve the rest of the city and district.

Mayor Tenby Powell will have my and many others' full support in ensuring the city and district councils have funds to attract much larger funds from central government to get on with this work.

Bill Murphy

Tauranga



Humans are social beings

As we look forward to more freedom post-lockdown, we must also consider significant changes in our lives.

Humans are gregarious and socialising and physical contact is normal, can relieve stress, offer inspiration and is the reason for getting out of bed for many. Social interaction is one of the reasons for the success of the human race.

The spontaneity of popping out for coffee or lunch has been the foundation for many business successes and solved problems, and has been the inspiration for research breakthroughs.

The increased number of staff working from home will inevitably reduce the number of people in town socialising and shopping, thereby adding more nails into the coffin of retail and hospitality.

Increased online shopping might be easy but again lacks the all-important socialising that has made the human race what it is.

It might sound trivial but it's impossible not to notice that personal care and presentation have slipped with the rise of online meetings.

The long-term consequences of working from home and the resultant social isolation are likely to negatively impact on mental and physical health including business relationships, personal relationships and family dynamics.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

