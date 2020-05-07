A member of Toi Ohomai's executive team has been appointed to a new national role tasked with a mammoth project.

The institute of technology's executive dean of academic development for innovation and research Kieran Hewitson is one of 12 new members on the first Academic Board for the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST).

Hewitson is one of two board appointees based in the upper North Island as NZIST embarks on a process to merge New Zealand's 16 Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs) and all Industry Training Organisations into one national organisation, as part of the Reform of Vocational Education.

The role will see Hewitson as part of a board that provides strategic academic direction, leadership and support in the development of a national infrastructure to ensure quality, compliance and consistency of teaching and learning across all vocational education providers.

Hewitson said being selected was an exciting proposition.

"Serving on academic boards in the ITP and Wānanga sectors for the past eight years has given me a good grounding but I'm also looking forward to having discussions on how this might work differently, within the legislative requirements, for the new vocational world.

"I was part of the Academic Architecture working group which was tasked with recommending draft terms of reference for the NZIST Academic Board and its subcommittee, so it's good to be able to continue this work," she said.

"The charter is clear on responding to the needs of Māori, having culturally responsive delivery approaches and having equity and inclusivity as core principles, and I look forward to having discussions and monitoring how these are being implemented across the NZIST network. If we are to shift the outcomes to more positive ones for Māori, then things need to change."

Council chairman Murray Strong said NZIST was delighted at the calibre of applicants for the 12 places on the Academic Board.

"This is an outstanding board with a great mix of knowledge and skills that will serve NZIST, its subsidiaries, the education sector and the country well. We look forward to their contribution and to working with them."