A new campaign aimed at enticing New Zealanders to visit or rediscover the coastal Bay of Plenty in the wake Covid-19 has begun.

Tourism Bay of Plenty has today launched a marketing campaign to help support local tourism operators by reminding Kiwis of the beauty and attractions on offer from the region.

In March, a new new website here went live after six months of development with digital agency Maverick Digital.

Tourism Bay of Plenty's chief executive Kristin Dunne said that the website would support the region's tourism industry through storytelling and content to entice visitors to the region when it is safe to do so.

Dunne said the new website will share the coastal Bay of Plenty's stories with the world, highlighting the reasons to visit the region.

She said specific target markets had been identified through extensive research into the region's "DNA".

Tourism Bay of Plenty's chief executive Kristin Dunne. Photo / Supplied

"We needed a platform worthy of the beauty of the coastal Bay of Plenty to show what makes our special place so unique to future-visitors that we know are going to love it too.

"I encourage anyone dreaming of an escape to the Bay to visit bayofplentynz.com - you'll fall in love with the coastal Bay of Plenty all over again."

Dunne said Tourism Bay of Plenty had also released a new video as part of the marketing campaign today.

She said the organisation hoped it would encourage coastal Bay of Plenty locals to feel proud of their region and appreciate what it has to offer and share it with their visiting friends and relatives as the alert levels allow.

"With domestic tourism potentially allowed during alert level 2, we're excited to remind locals about all of the amazing places we can visit when it is safe to do so."

Dunne is also encouraging people to visit the website here for their post-lockdown inspiration.

"We were fortunate to shoot a new video just prior to lockdown and have since reimagined it into a story for our community. It's only right that the first people we share it with are the coastal Bay of Plenty's biggest fans, our locals."

"We know that many of the Kiwis who choose to holiday in the coastal Bay of Plenty come to visit friends and relatives, so it makes sense that we inspire locals to share the incredible experiences that they have in their backyard."

Dunne said that the timing of the website launch in the wake of Covid-19 means Tourism Bay of Plenty can support the industry more broadly.

"Our focus is to encourage locals to support tourism as the Covid-19 alert levels allow, and to maintain the coastal Bay of Plenty's position at the top of many domestic and international would-be traveller's bucket lists.

"When the time is right, we will welcome international visitors back and create magical memories for them once again.

"Right now, we're focused on supporting our tourism industry to get through and these marketing initiatives are how we can best do that."

Tourism Bay of Plenty promotes and develops the tourism industry for Tauranga City, the Western Bay of Plenty and Whakatāne District – known as the Coastal Bay of Plenty.