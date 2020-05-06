Three Bay of Plenty dairy industry talents have been named as finalists in the prestigious Dairy Industry Awards.

They include 33 finalists across the country representing 11 regions preparing for their final round of judging, to discover who will be named this year's national award winners.

Contract milkers Maria and Adam Barkla, with 1720 cows from Galatea are finalists for the New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year.

Te Puke farm manager Andre Meier, with 800 cows, is in the running for the farm manager of the year. And Pukehina second in charge Jacob Maxwell, with 470 cows, is a finalist for the trainee of the year.

General manager Robin Congdon said it was fantastic to see the journey each finalist has taken, both professionally and personally.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, finalists will be asked to submit their presentations for judging digitally and speak with the judges online rather than face-to-face.

"In the current environment, more than ever, it is important that success and resilience within the dairy industry is celebrated and the sector's contribution to the nation as an essential service is acknowledged," Congdon said.

All presentations, information and material from finalists must be submitted to NZDIA Management by the May 15.

National winners will be announced on a yet-to-be-announced date.