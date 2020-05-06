We wish to complain bitterly about Bryan Gould's opinion piece of May 5 re American politics.

Does Gould really believe the hogwash produced by CNN and biased reporting from American media?

Does he ever balance that out by watching Fox television programmes such as Hannity or Life Levin to get a totally different slant to American politics?

Gould forgets half the American population voted Donald Trump in as president.

Does Gould believe half of all Americans are ignorant? Prejudiced? Irresponsible (his own words)?

He then goes on to laud the present NZ Government as one we can trust.

Was this the same Government which didn't get the majority of voters without pulling in the ring-ins?

Were the majority of New Zealanders also ignorant? Prejudiced? Irresponsible?

We are all allowed our opinions, but I urge Gould to base his opinions on fair reporting.



We are not interested in your constant Trump-bashing. Bash all other heads of government too for fairness, including New Zealand's.

J Hasell

Katikati



More dog poop



During our many weeks of lockdown, I along with others have noticed while out walking an increase in dog poop left on our footpaths and through walking tracks in parks and reserves.

Yes there are more people out walking with their dogs, but for goodness sake dog owners pick up your dogs mess - it's not as though you don't have time!

Jane Baker

Bethlehem

