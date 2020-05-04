Tauranga City Council has unanimously endorsed a business case to promote higher density living, a multi-modal transport programme and social infrastructure proposals for the Te Papa peninsula.

The peninsula runs from Greerton to Tauranga's CBD and the Te Papa Indicative Business Case recognises the potential of the area to provide economic and social benefits for the local community, the wider city and the region.

The Bay of Plenty Times revealed today the proposed plan was expected to cost $450 million over 30 years.

In a press release today, mayor Tenby Powell said: "This is the time to change the way we grow our city, to plan ahead, encourage change and promote the opportunity to live and move around differently."

Advertisement

The business case, developed by Tauranga City Council in partnership with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Bay of Plenty Regional Council, recommends an integrated land use transport strategy.

Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford welcomed the council's focus on managing the city's growth on Te Papa peninsula by boosting public transport and amenities.

"Our Government acknowledges the growth challenges facing Tauranga. It's good to see the council shares our vision for high-growth areas such as Tauranga to provide more housing and transport options, especially around city centres.

"We know it is possible to create great neighbourhoods - in medium or high-density communities - with good urban design and well-planned transport and infrastructure programmes," Twyford said in a statement.

The statement said the case would increase opportunities for higher density living in close proximity to centres, public transport and other amenities along the Te Papa peninsula. And would result in better and more equitable access to social and economic opportunities, more opportunities for meaningful employment and economic growth, a stronger sense of culture and identity as well as environmental improvements.

The indicative business case will now be submitted to NZTA for approval and form the basis of ongoing collaboration between Tauranga City Council, the regional council and central government agencies. A detailed analysis of the programme, including costs and cost-sharing will be part of that.

NZTA director of regional relationships Steve Mutton said it was exciting to see the progress made for the Te Papa Spatial Plan as it would result in a step change in how people moved and lived in Tauranga.

"This plan is one of a number of programmes under way to cater for the growth of the city and deliver a transformational shift in transport options," Mutton said.

Advertisement

The council is asking the community for feedback on proposed ideas, potential projects and initiatives. Visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/tepapa for more.