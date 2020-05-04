The armed offenders squad has been called out to Welcome Bay this evenng.

A police spokeswoman said police were carrying out a routine search warrant at an address in Corinna St and the "Armed Offenders Squad was there as a precaution". No arrests were made, the spokeswoman said.

In a separate incident in Welcome Bay, police received reports of a car going down a bank off Welcome Bay Rd at about 5:30pm today.

A police spokeswoman said two police units were sent to the area but on attendance nothing was located.

"It didn't appear anything had happened in the end," she said.

