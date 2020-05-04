Those travelling on SH2 in Mt Maunganui overnight might experience delays.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said overnight work to replace barriers, carry out streetlight maintenance and remove old line markings will get under way on SH2 between the Maunganui Rd and Girven Rd intersection and Te Maunga roundabout tonight.

READ MORE:

• Holiday traffic chaos: When to hit the roads to avoid the 'red zone'

• Heavy traffic as holidaymakers head away

• Auckland Anniversary weekend: How to skip the traffic queues

• Covid-19 coronavirus: New traffic figures reveal extent of New Zealand's ghost cities

Work will take place between 8pm and 5am to minimise disruption to motorists, and will continue overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be single-lane closures in both directions with a temporary 50km/h speed limit in place. Noise will be kept to a minimum to reduce disruption to local residents.

Advertisement

Acting portfolio delivery manager Jo Wilton said work at alert Level 3 did not look like pre-pandemic work.

"A range of new measures are in place to ensure this work can be done safety, to protect our people, the people in their bubbles, and road users."

Expect delays on SH2 between the Maunganui Rd/Girven Rd intersection and Te Maunga roundabout from tonight. Photo / File

She asked people to be patient and respectful to road workers and look out for their safety and wellbeing.

"Take care and follow the signposted speed limits. These people are stepping out of their bubbles to do work that keeps us all safe."

Where possible, motorists were encouraged to plan their travel for outside the hours for this work or consider alternate routes.