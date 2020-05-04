I am not a Labour supporter but I do support the Prime Minister's insistence people show they are mature enough to handle a scale down to Level 2 on [the] 11th.

The decision however is nothing to do with the Government, the decision is fairly and squarely in our laps.

As of this Saturday morning, people have failed to do so and until, as a nation we can abide by a set of life rules we will be treated like a pack of naughty children and be kept in after school until we have finished our work.

Let's grow up people and forget about our own selfish interests and think of the good of the whole school and the sweetie reward that is at the end of it all.

So I drink, water of course, to the school being allowed in the playground of level 2 on time.

A.D. (Tony) Kirby,

Papamoa



Ample opportunity to contribute

We are usually impressed by the sound judgment of MP Todd Muller, so we were dismayed at his criticism of the proposed Motiti Islands protected areas (News, May 1).

His rationale is that the public weren't adequately consulted but in our view we have had ample opportunity to contribute.

The Bay of Plenty has been seriously degraded and over-fished under the management of the Ministry of Fisheries.

We all want to restore a healthy marine environment that supports plenty of fish.

The Motiti Islanders' initiative will benefit the wider economy as well as the recreational fishers.

They are looking forward to the future and we support them.

(Abridged)

Ann and Basil Graeme,

Tauranga