The Bay of Plenty and Rotorua Lakes District Health Boards have again recorded no new Covid-19 cases.

Nationwide, there are two new confirmed cases and no new probable cases, according to director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. The new cases are both linked to the St Margaret's Hospital & Rest Home cluster in Auckland.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board area remains at a total of 47 cases, 37 of which have recovered while Lakes has 16 cases and 14 have recovered.

The total of confirmed and probable cases in this country is now 1487 meaning and 85 per cent of all cases are now considered as recovered.

There are no more deaths.

Nationwide, eight patients remain in hospital, though none are in intensive care.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today's case numbers were "encouraging" but there was no room for complacency.

"It's crucial that all New Zealanders stay vigilant and follow the guidelines of physical distancing, keeping to our bubbles, practicing good hand hygiene and if you're unwell, staying away from others and seeking medical advice," Bloomfield said.

"Today's numbers are encouraging but we can't take them for granted. As I said last week, we all have a part to play.

"We're now nearly a week into Level 3 and while there could be some excuses early on, everyone should now be more familiar with the rules, both around increased retail activity and our own social interactions.

"It's been concerning to see some behaviours continue into the weekend and ultimately, this could slow a move to Level 2.

"Continuing to be vigilant will be key in supporting a move down to Level 2 as soon as possible."

