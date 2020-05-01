

Nominations for the election of three new trustees on the TECT board open today.

TECT is a Western Bay of Plenty organisation that provides financial support for community projects, events and grassroots organisations.

The trustees retiring this year by rotation were Natalie Bridges, Bill Holland and Amanda Sutcliffe.

About 40 per cent of TECT's assets were held in a diversified portfolio, including a range of national and international investments.

Returns from the investments were distributed by way of rebates to eligible TECT beneficiaries and grants to community organisations in the Western Bay of Plenty area.

The Trust had again appointed Warwick Lampp as its independent returning officer to manage the election process.

"The TECT election usually draws a lot of interest from aspiring candidates and we're expecting that same level of interest this year,

"TECT has had a major influence in community projects within the Western Bay of Plenty area over the past 25 years and management of the Trust fund in the current and post Covid-19 environment will be very important," Lampp said.

Candidates must be TECT beneficiaries and must be nominated by two separate TECT beneficiaries. Each candidate needs to provide a brief candidate profile and a recent photo.

The nomination period was now open and closes at midday May 29.

Nomination forms and a candidate handbook are available from the TECT website.

If more than three nominations are received an election will be carried out by postal and internet voting.