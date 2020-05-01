A third of people Tauranga Community Foodbank has helped in the last month have never used their service before.

From those self-employed now unable to earn, to stranded international seasonal workers, and elderly unable to access food with no family support, the local charity has seen a huge surge in people demanding their services.



Tauranga Community Foodbank Manager Nicki Goodwin said they provided food, as well as time and support for these people in such a hard time.

"What we are expecting and preparing for is for when the wages subsidy runs out for employers and job losses increase.



"This group of people may need budgeting assistance, help to get out of unsafe living conditions, or mental health support. We will also be advising where to seek help from to work through their situation."

In response to the lockdown, the foodbank had made some significant changes to how they operate.

Social distancing had meant fewer volunteers in their warehouse, and the need to create daily bubbles with the same teams working together on set days.

Customers were unable to enter their reception area with volunteers serving one person at a time.

"Everyone has been so considerate and patient with us, and we are so grateful," Goodwin said.

The charity had also adapted to help those unable to collect their food or leave their homes.

"We have set up a delivery service to enable us to deliver directly to people's front door. This is something we have never needed to do before."

She said helping the elderly at present was a real privilege and the sheer relief a person gets when they get their food.

"It must just be one less thing they have to worry about that day."

Tauranga Community Foodbank was approved in $12,000 from the Rapid Response Fund and will now be able to purchase 1000 kg of chicken, 1000 kg of sausages and 1000 kg of peanut butter and jam.

"I wish I could personally thank every single person who has offered to volunteer, donate food, and funds to us."

Goodwin said there would be hard months to come and they could not do what they do without the help from local businesses and the community.

"All donations given by the public are used to purchase the staple food supplies which we rely upon to produce useful, nutritious food parcels."