The doubling of the Government's Winter Energy Payment will be a welcomed reprieve for many struggling families and elderly this winter.

But the payment shouldn't draw attention away from the priority of helping small businesses get back on their feet, a local MP says.

More than one million Kiwis on lower incomes will be able to access the Government's Winter Energy Payment boost, NZ First has announced.

The Winter Energy Payment for 2020, which runs for 22 weeks from May 1 to October 1, has been doubled meaning eligible couples and people with dependent children are set to get $63.64 a week and single people $40.91 a week.

Grey Power Tauranga and Western Bay president Jennifer Custins said the increase would be "enormously beneficial" for people who needed it.

"The increase has come at a really good time to give people who are finding their circumstances a bit hard to deal with, a bit of a boost mentally.

"Whether the money goes directly to higher power bills or towards something else, it will help people's spirits."

Custins said it was difficult to say how many Grey Power members were struggling to pay their bills as many did not wish to draw attention to it.

Cost-saving measures such as going to bed early to avoid heating the house may be more widespread than suggested, she said.

"People that previously have not had to count their pennies are now seeing their savings dwindle and are potentially feeling the pinch.

"Nothing makes people feel more down in the dumps than being cold so this increase will make quite a bit of difference."

Rotorua-based Fletcher Tabuteau, deputy leader for New Zealand First and spokesman for Energy, said the increase was great news.

"At a time when people are required to spend more time at home consuming more power, this direct payment takes the fear of the electricity bill away for our most vulnerable.

"New Zealand First has long advocated for more affordable electricity for all consumers, especially for our senior citizens and those on low incomes.

"The Winter Energy Payment is an effective method in which the Government is able put cash directly into the hands of those who most need it," Tabuteau said.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said he welcomed the support for the community.

"I appreciate it's a Government initiative that we would not have prioritised a year ago but we are in a time of national crisis, so assistance for those in need is welcomed.

"But above a winter payment, our greatest priority must be enabling our hammered small businesses to get back up off the canvas and start again.

"Our long term community wealth rests on their resilience and we must do everything we can for them."

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey said protecting the health of New Zealanders was the Government's number one priority.

"Doubling the Winter Energy Payment for 2020 realises that our whānau have enough to deal with at this time, and ensures feeling guilty about flicking the heat on to create a healthy home isn't one of them.

"As Waiariki MP, the fact that in 2019, 130,000 kaumātua and Māori whānau enjoyed a warmer, healthier home thanks to the Winter Energy Payment means a lot. It shows what a difference this particular part of our Families Package has been."