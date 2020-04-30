A Tauranga couple is jazzing up their daily lockdown strolls by dressing head-to-toe in extravagant costumes.

Sam Thompson owns an Ōmokoroa-based costume business called Captain Fantastic Party Clothes.

She said when alert level 4 came in, all things party-based "ground to a halt" and Thompson and her partner were left wondering what to do with their wardrobe full of gear.

Sam Thompson and her partner dress up for the daily lockdown walks. Photo / Supplied

They decided what better way to jazz up their daily walks by getting dressed up to keep themselves and their neighbours amused.

Advertisement

She said the response had been "amazing" with people really enjoying spotting them on their daily walks.

Sometimes they even had a theme like Tutu Tuesday or Where's Wally Wednesday.

Sam Thompson and her partner dress up for the daily lockdown walks. Photo / Supplied

"The kids absolutely love it... I've met more people in the last two weeks in the neighbourhood than in the last two years living here."

READ MORE:

• GO LOCAL! NZME regional titles launch support-local campaign

• GO LOCAL! Tauranga businesses trial survival tactics in level 3

• GO LOCAL! Tauranga retailers reinvent themselves online

• GO LOCAL! It's time for us all to support the Te Puke district's economy

Bringing a bit of "light relief" was vital in such uncertain times, she said.

She said they also always popped into the local dairy where the owner would take their photo and stick it on their local community Facebook page.

The pair also looked after their elderly neighbour, who got quite a kick out of the costumes.

Sam Thompson and her partner dress up for the daily lockdown walks. Photo / Supplied

"She sticks her little head out of the window and has a laugh."

Thompson said although her partner had gone back to work, she would continue to dress up every other day.