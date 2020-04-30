With regard to the opinion piece, Too big for its boots (April 30), I think we should concentrate on good provincial rugby and stop all the amount of travelling and expense for all the teams.

The air miles must be astronomical. There has been so much rugby for close to nine months of the year it became so ho hum.

Let's go back to test matches with these countries and for any touring teams to play in the smaller areas like they used to.

I realise it's dictated by the almighty dollar, and in my view, that's when it all went wrong. (Abridged)

Lois Slater

Tauranga



Kicked out of Tauranga



It's unbelievable Omokoroa is now in the Coromandel electorate.

We in Omokoroa are 21km from Tauranga. We shop there, go to events, and play sport etc.

We are more than 100km from the Coromandel and most of the residents in Omokoroa would not go there unless for a holiday.

I believe a number of people made submissions not to be in Coromandel electorate but how many did, we will never know.

Wendy Galloway

Omokoroa

