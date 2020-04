The Turret Rd slip lane is permanently closed from today.

The closure was originally scheduled for March 26 as part of the 15th Avenue improvements project before construction activity paused through Covid-19 Alert Level 4.

Work has resumed this week on the 15th Avenue project.

Contractors are working on 15th Avenue between Burrows St and Turret Rd and are following protocols to maintain safe distance and hygiene.

Advertisement

The Turret Rd slip lane will be turned into a cul-de-sac.