The nationwide Covid-19 lockdown has not stopped university students celebrating graduation - from the safety of their own bubbles.

This month, more than 1000 University of Waikato students graduated and while none could be part of a traditional ceremony, many took it upon themselves to celebrate in a more unique way.

Students took to social media, sharing images of them wearing graduation gowns and headboards made from items found in their home.

One student posted: "My bubble threw me a surprise graduation ceremony after work. DIY cap, gown and certificate! Super stoked."

Vice-chancellor Professor Neil Quigley addressed graduates via video, acknowledging that, despite the current situation, students should still be proud of their accomplishments.

"The university wanted to take some time to celebrate your hard work, and your achievements in completing your qualification.

Jahvaya Wheki celebrates graduating university from the safety of her own bubble. Photo / Supplied

"In my role as vice-chancellor, the opportunity to congratulate our graduates face-to-face at a graduation ceremony is one of the highlights of my role, and I certainly regret not being able to do it on this occasion. So today, I am sharing this video message with you – a first in the history of graduations at the University of Waikato.

"On behalf of the whole university community, I celebrate with you today the great event that is your graduation, and I wish you all the best in the next phase of your life."

In the same video, University of Waikato chancellor Rt Hon Sir Anand Satyanand also addressed graduates, saying that while the situation does not allow for a traditional ceremony, it shouldn't affect the importance and significance of the occasion.

"It represents the culmination of months and, in some cases, years of focused effort. You have every right, individually, to feel satisfied and proud of your achievement."

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate, and Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell, along with Waikato Students' Union president Kyla Campbell-Kamariera, also shared video messages to graduates.

The University of Waikato April graduation ceremonies were due to take place at Claudelands Events Centre and the University's Te Kohinga Mārama Marae.

Students who would have graduated at the University's Tauranga ceremony, which normally takes place in the middle of the year, also graduated this month.

Natalya Matthews celebrates graduation in her bubble. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, the University of Waikato has moved rapidly to support distance learning, launching online learning to students in Tauranga, Hamilton and overseas. In the first week of online operation, the university's video conferencing platform hosted more than 3300 meetings involving more than 32,000 participants, using more than 1 million minutes. In the same week, university staff created 1225 lecture videos.

The university has also supplied Chromebooks and sorted internet connections for those students who weren't set up to learn from home, as well as having263 students still living in university accommodation in Tauranga and Hamilton who are being cared for safely. For those that left their rooms the university is not charging any accommodation fees.

