A Mount Maunganui man has been left shattered after two precious guitars were stolen from his property in broad daylight.

Rob Heath and his family were pottering around their house in the Bayfair area yesterday afternoon when someone walked into their garden shed and took the items, along with an amp.

He had seen them last about 2pm that day but when he went back outside about 3.30pm, he noticed his shed was open and his guitars were missing.

Heath was devastated as both the guitars had "hugely sentimental" value to him. He had owned one for nearly 30 years and played the other for almost a decade.

He said any musician would understand that their instrument becomes "like a friend to you" as they spend a lot of time with it.

The guitars were a Squire Jazzmaster J Mascis edition in white with gold pickguard, while the other was a Gibson Marauder 1976 with blonde wood and a white pickguard.

Heath had owned the a Gibson Marauder 1976 since he was 16. Photo / Supplied

The Gibson was one Heath had bought when he was only 16 and was a "sought after" guitar down to its age.

He said the person who took it would have no idea about its personal value.

Heath was calling for anyone who saw a person with two guitars, one in a brown case and another in a white case in the area yesterday afternoon.

He had reported the theft to police and was hoping that he would be "able to recover them".