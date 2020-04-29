Late last year my wife and I were planning another overseas trip.

As before we have always taken out contingency insurance as an optional extra to cover all eventualities.

When it came time to confirm our bookings earlier this year in late February we first heard the World Health Organisation warning about a global pandemic.

Things were beginning to go from bad to worse in Europe.

We then asked our travel and insurance agents what the implications were.

From several companies we got the same answer: when a global pandemic is declared your insurance is basically void. You are on your own. We have stayed home.

We thank our advisers for their honesty and professionalism, even though they have been put out of business. We now know who to trust.

A G Stewart

Tauranga

Speeding cyclists

I was walking on the cycle-pedestrian tracks around the Lakes area Pyes Pa recently.

These tracks have been very popular for walkers and cyclists during the lockdown and many families with young children have been out. Some really young children on bikes have been among them.

We had just come round a blind corner near the large wooden bridge over a lake when I saw two cyclists approach very fast.

As they passed, I said, ''Too fast.'' Then loudly: "Far too fast''. The response from the leading young man was. "Yeah, yeah old man."

In my view, he had no thought or regard for others especially the safety of young children. So, what does this tell you about this young man?

Quite a lot I think and in my view none of it complimentary. This is not the only example that I have seen of speeding cyclists. During the lockdown there was a big increase in people out walking and riding and the council needs to do some thing to control the speed they ride at.

Laurie Becroft

Tauranga

Lest we forget

To mark this year's Anzac Day in New Zealand's history, we were fortunate to have the talented piper Andrew Wylie play for us in Bethlehem. This young man, who 11 years ago was part of NZ's peacekeeping work in East Timor, on Saturday marched through Bethlehem Country Club.

Neighbours were able to stand at the properties and cheer him for, like all New Zealanders, we have relations who fought in either or both world wars, or Vietnam or other countries to help bring peace to the world, and preserve freedom and democracy.

Andrew's music was haunting and full of memories for all of us.

On Saturday, so many caring New Zealanders both young and timeless commemorated all those who have defended our country's democracy and as a result we are a very privileged people, but impatient and anxious to get back to doing that which we do so well, and that is living.

Many incomes have vanished, and thousands have suddenly had their worlds turned upside down and we want to support them.

But on Saturday, we paused to say thank you and remember.

Lest we Forget.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem