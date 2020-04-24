Bagpipes and trumpets echoed throughout Tauranga neighbourhoods as the sun rose on an Anzac Day like no other.

On April 25, thousands usually visited their local cenotaph for dawn services in remembrance of those soldiers who lost or had their lives shattered by war.

However, the people of Tauranga did not let a nationwide lockdown stop them from commemorating with hundreds heading to their mailboxes in an act of unity this morning.

Returned serviceman Dick Frew stands at his mailbox at dawn. Photo / George Novak

A Stand At Dawn service was broadcast over RNZ National from 6am, with the Last Post, Ode of Remembrance and New Zealand, Australian and Turkish national anthems played before an address by Ron Mark, Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs.

Front yards were decorated with homemade poppies, while some people headed to their local cenotaph on their morning walk to drop off kind messages.

As Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said in his Anzac address to the community, this year was the first year since 1919 that the community had not been able to gather and express their "collective grief" on Anzac Day.

People stand near the Mount Maunganui cenotaph at dawn. Photo / George Novak

The national day was also a chance to thank those returned servicemen and women for the sacrifices they made to "safeguard the freedom we treasure", he said.

But the unity the community showed as they headed to their balconies and mailboxes in remembrance at dawn was something to be admired, he said.

It showed "true nationalism" and hammered home "what it meant to be a Kiwi", he said.

The courage and spirit that the soldiers possessed was vital today as the community took on a new "silent menace that marched upon us".

Knitted poppies fill the grass in Katikati. Photo / George Novak

Powell said it was particularly important to remember past sacrifices as "we gather our strength" to fight this new threat to the community.

He asked for people to "be vigilant" and "kind" to each other at a time of such uncertainty.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Gary Webber asked for people to take a minute out of their day today to reflect on Anzac Day and what it meant.

He said it was important to remember those who gave their lives for the world we have today.