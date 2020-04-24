Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at alert level 4 this long weekend.

Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday when the country moves to alert level 3.

In a statement, police said they would remain highly visible in communities and on roads over Anzac weekend, including checkpoints at holiday hot spots to minimise non-essential travel.

Although there had been 75 per cent less traffic, there had still been deaths on New Zealand roads.

Advertisement

Respect for all road users has been called for, especially those more vulnerable such as pedestrians and cyclists.

They reminded anyone undertaking essential travel to drive or ride to the conditions, stay within the speed limit, wear a seatbelt or helmet, do not use a phone, and only drive sober and alert.

"Now is not the time for complacency."

Stay local, maintain your bubbles and adhere to the restrictions around exercise and outdoor activities, to place in the country in good stead to head into level 3.

Police would focus on supporting New Zealanders and making sure they are safe, protected and informed through all alert levels.

Advice on how best to safely commemorate Anzac Day is available on the Covid-19 website.