Health officials are urging all children and young people with a sore throat be checked immediately as the symptom could be caused by Covid-19 or Strep A.

Toi Te Ora Public Health Medical Officer of Health Dr Jim Miller said Strep A could lead to

rheumatic fever, a serious preventable disease which could cause permanent heart damage.

"Unfortunately we continue to receive reports of cases of acute rheumatic fever during this period of national disruption," Miller said.

Rheumatic fever often started with a sore throat and a few weeks later the child may develop sore or swollen joints, skin rash, fever, stomach pain and jerky movements.

Although these symptoms may disappear, the heart valves may be damaged and this damage could be permanent.

A child diagnosed with rheumatic fever required long-term follow up including monthly injections of penicillin to stop further attacks.

Toi Te Ora Medical Officer of Health Dr Jim Miller says sore throats in children and young people need to be taken seriously. Photo / Supplied

"Fortunately, rheumatic fever is preventable, provided sore throats are treated correctly. If your child complains of a sore throat call your doctor promptly to arrange for them to be checked. Sore throats matter," Miller said.

Sore throats could also be checked at any Covid-19 Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs).

CBACs are open every day and are free and locations around the Bay of Plenty can be found on the BOP Health Covid Response website.

Being checked for a sore throat was an essential activity and travel was permitted to do this at all alert levels.

Miller said if strep throat was diagnosed, the doctor would usually prescribe a 10-day course of antibiotics.