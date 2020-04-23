For the first time since Anzac Day services began in 1916, Kiwis will not be able to gather together to mark the anniversary.

Anzac Day services are not allowed during the lockdown and instead, people can mark the anniversary by standing by their letterboxes at dawn and through virtual services and online events.

Traditionally, New Zealanders have gathered at cenotaphs and Returned and Services Associations around the country on April 25 each year, to commemorate the fallen of Anzac Cove in World War I.

The Stand at Dawn service, which has been organised by the RSA head office and the New Zealand Defence Force, will be broadcast over RNZ National from 6am.

The Last Post, Ode of Remembrance, and national anthems of New Zealand, Australia and Turkey will play, before an address is given by Ron Mark, the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs.

Poppy Day, which is the RSA's biggest fundraiser each year and normally held the Friday before Anzac Day, will most likely be held on Remembrance Day in November, Tauranga Returned and Services Association branch president Fred Milligan said.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell will post a video for Anzac Day and said the day was an opportunity to commemorate the sacrifices of New Zealanders who had served their country in war and, in particular, honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council is encouraging residents to get creative within their bubbles to mark Anzac Day.

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber said he would also be putting a post up on his Facebook page and had prepared a video for the council website to go up tomorrow morning.

Fire brigades in Katikati, Athenree and Waihi Beach will sound their sirens at dawn.

Ideas to commemorate Anzac Day

- Putting poppies in your neighbour's letterbox

- Making wreaths and putting photos on social media

- Baking Anzac-themed cakes and biscuits

- Taking time to research New Zealand's history in war service and its far-reaching impacts on families and the nation.

- Interesting sites to visit to get ideas: www.standatdawn.com/activities37962265, mch.govt.nz/anzac-day

- Ways for communities to engage in Anzac Day 2020: www.westernbay.govt.nz/council/news-and-updates/news?item=id:29rkcqagj17q9sg7xmg4