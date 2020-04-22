A pod of orca have been putting on a show for locals in the Tauranga Harbour this morning.

Crowds could be seen filling bays and looking over the Maungatapu Bridge as the pod fed close to shore.

Orca in Tauranga Harbour. Photo / George Novak

Community Facebook notice boards were alive with chatter from excited residents who caught a glimpse of the marine creatures.

It appeared the pod had been moving east down the coast.

Crowds fill the bridge to catch a glimpse. Photo / George Novak

One man put a post up saying spotting the "large pod" by the Omokoroa Peninsula had been a "real treat" this morning.

The pod was spotted near the Maungatapu Bridge about midday.