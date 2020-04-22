There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty as New Zealand records six new cases and another tragic death.

There have been a total of 47 cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, which covers Tauranga and Whakatāne, and 16 cases in the Lakes DHB which covers Rotorua and Taupō.

In the region there are 18 active case with 14 in the Bay of Plenty DHB area and four in the Lakes DHB.

Forty five people have recovered.

One person remains in Tauranga Hospital.

There is one new death and six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, according to Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

The new death takes our total toll to 14. She was a woman in her 80s from the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch where others have died.

Bloomfield said every person New Zealand loses to Covid-19 is a tragedy.

There are 11 people in hospital in New Zealand and still 16 clusters of Covid-19 around the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said three of the six cases today were connected to overseas travelers.

Those returning to New Zealand will continue having to be quarantined when they return.

There are 2403 people who have returned home and are staying in hotels.

Yesterday there were 5289 tests - a record high. There have been more than 94,000 tests.

The Lakes DHB carried out 99 swab tests yesterday.

There were 74 at the Rotorua test site and 25 in Taupō. There have been 1376 swab tests so far.

The Community Based Assessment Centres saw four patients at each centre based in Rotorua and Taupō.

Moving to level 3

Bloomfield said a new order meant some businesses would be able to work over the coming days to prepare for level 3, if they could do so safely.

Ardern said she expected 400,000 people to return to work next week. "Safety is paramount" in moving to level 3.

She said getting transport infrastructure projects back on track was a focus for the Government.

State Highway maintenance would also resume under level 3, she said.

Ardern provided a reminder to people that although the country is going into level 3 on Monday, New Zealand is still in level 4 this long ANZAC weekend.

Police told her that 99.99 per cent of people are obeying the rules but there had been 4128 breaches, 430 prosecutions and 115 youth referrals.

She urged Kiwis to stay home this weekend.

Over the long Easter weekend, Police were out in force stopping people who were outside their bubbles and it was expected to be a similar situation this Anzac weekend.