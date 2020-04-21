Armed police have converged on a Welcome Bay property after reports of a person with a firearm.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report from an informant about 9am who said they witnessed a person at an address on James Cook Drive with what appeared to be a firearm next to them.

Police spoke with the occupant of the property and found what appeared to be a slug gun.

AOS also attended as a precautionary meaure.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be named, told the Bay of Plenty Times they could see between ten to fifteen armed police surrounding a house on James Cook Drive and the street was blocked off.

One was also in a tree.