The completion of a $146 million roading project could be delayed by more than a year.

Construction of the Baypark to Bayfair Link project (B2B) remains on hold while the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi awaits the results of soil testing from the site.

In March, the transport agency confirmed they had discovered a layer of pumice in the soil at the location of the proposed flyover extension on Maunganui Rd, by Bayfair Shopping Centre.

Results from testing at the Universities of Auckland and Canterbury were expected back last month but have been stalled by the closure of the facilities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Project delivery senior manager Andrew Thackwray said there remained a "significant risk" for the design of the planned project.

"The unknown pumice layer, which was discovered as part of the ground conditions work, could have wide implications on overall construction in the Bayfair area," Thackwray said.

"A significant risk exists that a redesign for the bridge foundations may need to occur."

The original $120m B2B design consists of two flyovers; one over the State Highway 29A and Te Maunga intersection and one over the SH2, Maunganui Rd and Girven Rd intersection at Bayfair. The intersections would be upgraded, including changing the Te Maunga roundabout to an elevated interchange.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell says if there is a delay to the completion of the B2B, then "so be it". Photo / File

Construction began in November 2015 and it was originally expected to be completed in December 2021, without an underpass.

The transport agency previously stated that trying to include the underpass was not feasible as it would have cost an additional $33m. However, after community opposition and "extensive investigations" the transport agency last month found a design expected to cost $26m, $2m of which would be funded by Tauranga City Council.

Thackwray confirmed the underpass update contributed to an estimated delay of 12 months. However, the project's completion date was likely to be even further away.

"... the full implications of the underpass construction, bridge re-design, Covid-19, and the ground improvements work are not yet fully understood," he said.

In November 2018, the transport agency announced a $13m scope to include a new underpass but by July 2019, at 50 per cent completion of the design it was evident a new underpass would have significant impacts to the construction programme and at $33m could not progress.

The Bayfair underpass is a popular accessway that will be rebuilt. Photo / File

However, Thackwray said the community and stakeholder feedback prompted the transport agency to go back to the beginning of the project to find an option that provided value for money.

Bayfair Underpass Alliance chairman Philip Brown said the underpass was a longterm solution and he did not mind if that meant waiting another 12 months.

"The challenge to the contractor is to think innovatively and to build the underpass quicker. This will save money and reduce the lengthy disruption of roads during construction."

Bayfair Underpass Alliance chairman Philip Brown, pictured with with member Heidi Hughes, is not concerned the completion of the B2B project has been delayed. Photo / File

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said the underpass was a necessary amenity for safety and congestion reasons. Any extra delay created by its construction was worth it, he said.

"The fact it's going to be a bit longer, it's just what it is. The B2B has a taken a long time already, the soil testing, that's clearly going to add delay as well as ... post Covid-19 and everything involved with that. We have to take these things as they come. Securing the underpass was important. If it's delayed, so be it."

The B2B is expected to link Baypark and Bayfair, completing the eastern corridor for the Bay of Plenty.