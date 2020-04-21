Pets in Western Bay of Plenty are being abondoned during the lockdown thought to be linked to financial hardship.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council western zone controller Eric Newman said pets, particularly dogs, were being abandoned due to the financial strain in the upkeep of their pets.

"Please don't abandon your pets," he said.

He urged anyone struggling to support themselves and their pets to call the welfare hotline.

The service could supply pet food for those in hardship.

SPCA spokeswoman Anna Porteous said people can also phone their nearest SPCA for help with pet food, essential vet visits and support in hardship.

"We are only too happy to drop pet food off or arrange for essential help."

Civil Defence Western Bay of Plenty welfare hotline: 0800 884 222.