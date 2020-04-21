There is one new confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty as New Zealand records just five new cases.

The confirmed case was within the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, which covers Tauranga and Whakatane, with no new cases in the Lakes DHB which covers Rotorua and Taupo.

The total number of cases in the region now sits at 63. Of these, 47 are in the Bay of Plenty DHB and 16 in the Lakes DHB.

One person remains in Tauranga Hospital.

Advertisement

This was the same as yesterday, with one new case in the Bay of Plenty DHB area and none in the Lakes DHB area.

‌

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced this afternoon a woman who lived in a West Auckland rest home has died of coronavirus.

Bloomfield revealed only five new Covid-19 cases - all of which were linked to existing cases.

The woman who died was in her 70s and lived at St Margaret's rest home in Te Atatu, which is home to a coronavirus cluster.

She died yesterday and had underlying conditions, Bloomfield said.

Her death brings the Covid-19 death toll in New Zealand to 13.

Three people remain in ICUs, none are in a critical condition.

There are still 16 clusters, and four more people had been linked to clusters.

Advertisement

The Lakes DHB carried out 83 swab tests yesterday.

There were 58 at the Rotorua test site and 25 in Taupō. There have been 1277 swab tests so far.

The Community Based Assessment Centres saw three patients in Rotorua and four patients in Taupō.

The Government yesterday announced the country would be lifted out of lockdown and move into alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Monday, April 27.