When our Prime Minister announced a nationwide lockdown, I wasn't too worried about how it would affect my day-to-day routine.

In fact, I had a pretty good idea of what the lockdown would be like because I had already been in one for the past four months, looking after my new baby.

Sure, the imposed lockdown meant I couldn't aimlessly browse the aisles of Kmart but the payoff was having my husband home for four weeks to not only help with bottles, tantrums and dirty nappies but to hang out with.

And that was a welcomed relief because in my experience, being a new mum had been a lonely journey.

Prior to the lockdown, I was by myself for 10 hours a day, mainly stuck at home because any outing was dictated by the ever-changing routine of my little human.

I'd get the groceries delivered so I didn't have to take a newborn into the Petri dish that is the supermarket and rather than take the dog to the dog park, where there were more people to chat to, I started walking him up Mt Ngongotaha because it was closer to home and easier with a pram.

The people I expected to visit once the baby arrived didn't and those who did, stopped coming about the eight-week mark.

While our family regularly checked in via video calls, none lived in our city, so face-to-face adult interaction was rare.

All this, combined with the normal emotions of being a new parent, made for a hard adjustment period.

But I did adjust and things became easier as I developed a routine and found new hobbies.

So a week into our national isolation, when people started struggling with the cabin fever, restlessness and lack of freedom, I knew the feeling well and could offer the coping mechanism I had learnt.

Thankfully, the knowledge that this way of life wouldn't last forever was a great reprieve for most.

And four weeks later, as we make moves to slowly return to our normal routines, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

But spare a thought for those whose lives will go on in isolation, cooped up at home, whether it be with a new baby or for other reasons.

Each of us has had a taste of what that feels like so when your life goes back to normal, make an effort to check in with those people. It will be more appreciated than you'll know.

